Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

