Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up to $37.18

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.18, but opened at $38.50. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 1,498 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.