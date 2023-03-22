DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DTF stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

