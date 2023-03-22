DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. DXP Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.92-2.07 EPS.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXPE. StockNews.com started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

In related news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 1,030.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

