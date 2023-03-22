Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 408 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.67% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDG opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $423.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

