Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

