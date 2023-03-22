Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 83,268 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,268 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,066,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 395,670 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 203,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.