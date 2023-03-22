Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,100. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

