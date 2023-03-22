Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $7,136,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.