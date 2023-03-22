Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

