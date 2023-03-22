Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.66% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 267,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6,501.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

JHSC opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $334.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $35.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

