Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $198.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

