Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 898.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,718 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,660. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.