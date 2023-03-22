Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

