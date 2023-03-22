Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

