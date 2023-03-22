Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MUB stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

