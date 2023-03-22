Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,215 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.49% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

