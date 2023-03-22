Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,842 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.