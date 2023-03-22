Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

