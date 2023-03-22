Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

