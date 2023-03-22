Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.44% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $751.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

