Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 18,214 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

