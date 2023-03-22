Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,705 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Shares of WM opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

