Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 7,437 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.17% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

