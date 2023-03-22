Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 742 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,567,000 after purchasing an additional 206,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $242.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

