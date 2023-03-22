E&G Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,100. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $524.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

