E&G Advisors LP Buys Shares of 750 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE opened at $353.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.23. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

