E&G Advisors LP Buys Shares of 750 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:REGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE opened at $353.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.23. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:REGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Get Rating

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

