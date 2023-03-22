E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

