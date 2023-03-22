E&G Advisors LP Has $133,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $56,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.