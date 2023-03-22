E&G Advisors LP Makes New $282,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,656,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,827,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $24,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ELV opened at $469.70 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.36.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.