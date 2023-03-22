E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radian Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.