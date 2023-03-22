E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,300 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.