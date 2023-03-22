E&G Advisors LP Sells 8,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance
SDS opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $57.07.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
