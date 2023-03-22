E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

