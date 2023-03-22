E&G Advisors LP Trims Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,580,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 121.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 164,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,420,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,112,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of XHB opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $925.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.