E&G Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 641.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

