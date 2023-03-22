Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 171 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $9,340.02.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 368 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $22,856.48.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -256.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $123.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

