Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF in a research note on Tuesday.

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE HEX opened at C$6.40 on Tuesday. Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$6.28 and a 52-week high of C$7.74.

