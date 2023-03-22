Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF in a research note on Tuesday.
Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Further Reading
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.