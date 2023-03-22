Equity Residential (EQR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 192,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 95,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 493.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 201,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 167,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.



