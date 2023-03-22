EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $19,370.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director John L. Shields sold 1,490 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $19,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EverQuote Trading Up 7.3 %

EverQuote stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.19 million. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on EVER. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.