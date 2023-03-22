Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Exelon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Exelon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

