Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Alan Roy Hibben Acquires 6,240 Shares

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Rating) Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.46 per share, with a total value of C$40,310.40.
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare Inc has a 52 week low of C$6.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.90.
About Extendicare
