Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $347,253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $435.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

