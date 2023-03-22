Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,978 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

