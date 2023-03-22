Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,540 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

