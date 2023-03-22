Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 801 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average is $178.89. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

