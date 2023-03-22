Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,347.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6,540.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 76,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.09.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.