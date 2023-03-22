Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $53,751,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fastenal by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

