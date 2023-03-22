Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITBI opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $27.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.