Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of FITBO stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $25.91.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
